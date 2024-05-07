Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with explosive ordnance disposal Airmen May 4, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Flosi spoke to the Airmen and answered questions after attended the 55th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 10:23 Photo ID: 8390293 VIRIN: 240504-F-OC707-6001 Resolution: 3000x1615 Size: 1.85 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits EOD Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.