CMSAF visits EOD Airmen

Master Sgt. Karen Hubley, 366th Training Squadron first sergeant, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi May 4, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Flosi spoke to the Airmen and answered questions after attended the 55th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

