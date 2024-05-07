AAPI Heritage Month: Spc. Oigon-Erdene Ochibat

Spc. Oigon-Erdene Ochibat, administrative specialist/attaché, Office of the Commanding General, D.C. National Guard, presents handcrafted mugs to the command staff at the D.C. Armory, May 1, 2024. Spc. Ochibat is a first-generation American from Mongolia who lives by the motto that growth and comfort don’t co-exist, a lesson he learned when working as a business owner before joining the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
