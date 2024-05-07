Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPI Heritage Month: Spc. Oigon-Erdene Ochibat [Image 1 of 8]

    AAPI Heritage Month: Spc. Oigon-Erdene Ochibat

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Spc. Oigon-Erdene Ochibat, administrative specialist/attaché, Office of the Commanding General, D.C. National Guard, presents handcrafted mugs to the command staff at the D.C. Armory, May 1, 2024. Spc. Ochibat is a first-generation American from Mongolia who lives by the motto that growth and comfort don’t co-exist, a lesson he learned when working as a business owner before joining the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    This work, AAPI Heritage Month: Spc. Oigon-Erdene Ochibat [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

