    Appelman engages Fort Johnson workforce, looks at future of installation [Image 3 of 3]

    Appelman engages Fort Johnson workforce, looks at future of installation

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    From left: Johnny Bevers, Fort Johnson deputy garrison commander, Joshua Corley, Directorate of Public Works chief of master planning and Patrick Appelman, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Director-Readiness, exit a helicopter at Maks Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    quality of life
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    IMCOM director visit
    Maks Army Airfield

