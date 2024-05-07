Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Memorial 2024 [Image 8 of 12]

    EOD Memorial 2024

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Honor Guard Airmen perform a rifle volley during the 55th Annual EOD Memorial Ceremony, May 4. Names of recent fallen and past EOD technicians are added to the memorial wall and flags presented to their families during a ceremony each year at the Kauffman EOD Training Complex at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The all-service total now stands at 344. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 10:19
    VIRIN: 240504-F-OC707-3011
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Memorial 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    memorial
    csaf
    cmsaf
    eglin
    military
    eod

