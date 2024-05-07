EOD Memorial 2024

Honor Guard Airmen perform a rifle volley during the 55th Annual EOD Memorial Ceremony, May 4. Names of recent fallen and past EOD technicians are added to the memorial wall and flags presented to their families during a ceremony each year at the Kauffman EOD Training Complex at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The all-service total now stands at 344. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

