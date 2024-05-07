EOD Memorial 2024

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Memorial celebrates its 55th year May 4. It is located at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. It contains 344 names of fallen and past EOD technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

