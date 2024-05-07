A Special Forces candidate, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, flips truck tires during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina March 28, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024
Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US