A Special Forces candidate, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, carries a 100-pound sandbag during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina March 28, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 08:41
|Location:
|CAMP MACKALL, NC, US
