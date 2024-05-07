Special Forces candidates, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, low crawl through a water obstacle during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina March 28, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)

