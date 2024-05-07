Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 9 of 27]

    Special Forces Assessment and Selection

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Special Forces candidate, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, climbs over a wall during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina March 28, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 08:41
    Photo ID: 8389919
    VIRIN: 240328-A-OP908-4886
    Resolution: 3461x4200
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US
    This work, Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 27 of 27], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWCS
    Special Forces
    Special Forces Selection
    SFAS
    GoArmy SOF

