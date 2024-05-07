Tommy R. Mize, region director, Installation Management Command-Europe, addresses the audience during Garrison Leaders Working Group at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Apr. 30, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Europe hosted U.S. Army Foreign Area Officer and distinguished visitors for the Garrison Leaders Working Group. The GLWG provided participants the opportunity to re-focus on U.S. Army priorities and initiatives, both globally and specific to Europe. Participants took part in discussions with leaders and subject matter experts to share intellectual and academic perspectives on what is happening in Europe. Further, Mr. Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Truchon thanked several members of the garrison team for providing service and support to their community above and beyond their duty. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

