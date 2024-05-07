Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison Leaders Working Group [Image 4 of 9]

    Garrison Leaders Working Group

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Tommy R. Mize, region director, Installation Management Command-Europe, addresses the audience during Garrison Leaders Working Group at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Apr. 30, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Europe hosted U.S. Army Foreign Area Officer and distinguished visitors for the Garrison Leaders Working Group. The GLWG provided participants the opportunity to re-focus on U.S. Army priorities and initiatives, both globally and specific to Europe. Participants took part in discussions with leaders and subject matter experts to share intellectual and academic perspectives on what is happening in Europe. Further, Mr. Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Truchon thanked several members of the garrison team for providing service and support to their community above and beyond their duty. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8389650
    VIRIN: 240430-A-DO858-1022
    Resolution: 7560x4557
    Size: 24.03 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Leaders Working Group [Image 9 of 9], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

