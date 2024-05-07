Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ULTRA Early Morning Takeoff [Image 9 of 13]

    ULTRA Early Morning Takeoff

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    Unmanned Long-Endurance Tactical Reconnaissance Aircraft crew chiefs, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, remove the towing system from an ULTRA aircraft after towing it to the runway for takeoff before an early morning flight at an undisclosed location, May 7, 2024. ULTRA is an unmanned aerial system capable of flight times up to 80 hours, providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to combatant commanders, with a smaller operational footprint than other UAS in its class. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    CENTCOM
    UAS
    AFCENT
    Night Flight
    ULTRA

