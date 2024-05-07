A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, sits on the flightline before a morning flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024. The MQ-9 is an unmanned aerial system, capable of performing, strike, coordination and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time sensitive targets, making it uniquely qualified to conduct irregular warfare operations in support of combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 01:05
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Reaper Early Morning Takeoffs [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
