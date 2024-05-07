Reaper Early Morning Takeoffs

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, sits on the flightline before a morning flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024. The MQ-9 is an unmanned aerial system, capable of performing, strike, coordination and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time sensitive targets, making it uniquely qualified to conduct irregular warfare operations in support of combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

