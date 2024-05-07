Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reaper Early Morning Takeoffs [Image 8 of 13]

    Reaper Early Morning Takeoffs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, sits on the flightline before a morning flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024. The MQ-9 is an unmanned aerial system, capable of performing, strike, coordination and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time sensitive targets, making it uniquely qualified to conduct irregular warfare operations in support of combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 01:05
    Photo ID: 8389360
    VIRIN: 240507-Z-HS920-1155
    Resolution: 7708x5139
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reaper Early Morning Takeoffs [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

