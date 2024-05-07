ULTRA Early Morning Takeoff

An Unmanned Long-Endurance Tactical Reconnaissance Aircraft crew chief, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, stands next to an ULTRA before an early morning flight at an undisclosed location, May 7, 2024. ULTRA is an unmanned aerial system capable of flight times up to 80 hours, providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to combatant commanders, with a smaller operational footprint than other UAS in its class. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

