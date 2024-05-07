Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan, left, welcomes exercise participants to Choilbalsan during the Gobi Wolf 2024 Opening Ceremony at the Governor’s Palace in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 7, 2024. Participants from Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, India, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States, joined Mongolia for the four-day multinational civil and military training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Location: CHOISBALSAN, MN Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 kicks off in the heart of the Mongolian steppe [Image 12 of 12]