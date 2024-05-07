Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 kicks off in the heart of the Mongolian steppe

    CHOISBALSAN, MONGOLIA

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Deputy Director of the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency Brig. Gen. B. Uuganbayar, left, presents a commemorative anniversary plaque to Australian Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, deputy commanding general - strategy and plans for the U.S. Army Pacific, during the Gobi Wolf 2024 Opening Ceremony at the Governor’s Palace in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8389276
    VIRIN: 240508-Z-CA180-1020
    Location: CHOISBALSAN, MN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 kicks off in the heart of the Mongolian steppe [Image 12 of 12], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Mongolia
    DREE
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA
    Dornod

