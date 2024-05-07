Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 kicks off in the heart of the Mongolian steppe

Deputy Director of the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency Brig. Gen. B. Uuganbayar, left, presents a commemorative anniversary plaque to Australian Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, deputy commanding general - strategy and plans for the U.S. Army Pacific, during the Gobi Wolf 2024 Opening Ceremony at the Governor’s Palace in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

