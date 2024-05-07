More than 350 individuals representing 14 countries, including military, law enforcement agencies, ministries, and international humanitarian organizations join for the Gobi Wolf 2024 Opening Ceremony at the Governor’s Palace in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 7, 2024. Exercise participants from Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, India, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States, joined Mongolia in the collaborative effort. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 02:09 Photo ID: 8389275 VIRIN: 240508-Z-CA180-1017 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: CHOISBALSAN, MN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 kicks off in the heart of the Mongolian steppe [Image 12 of 12], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.