    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 kicks off in the heart of the Mongolian steppe [Image 10 of 12]

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 kicks off in the heart of the Mongolian steppe

    CHOISBALSAN, MONGOLIA

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    More than 350 individuals representing 14 countries, including military, law enforcement agencies, ministries, and international humanitarian organizations join for the Gobi Wolf 2024 Opening Ceremony at the Governor’s Palace in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 7, 2024. Exercise participants from Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, India, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States, joined Mongolia in the collaborative effort. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

    USARPAC
    Mongolia
    DREE
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA
    Dornod

