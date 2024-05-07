Alaska Air National Guardsmen practice in-flight refueling

An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, maneuvers to rendezvous with a KC-135 Stratotanker while practicing in-flight refueling over the Gulf of Alaska, May 6, 2024. Alaska Air National Guard aircrews practice in-flight refueling to maintain an agile force capable of rapidly responding to missions worldwide. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

