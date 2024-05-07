An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, maneuvers to rendezvous with a KC-135 Stratotanker while practicing in-flight refueling over the Gulf of Alaska, May 6, 2024. Alaska Air National Guard aircrews practice in-flight refueling to maintain an agile force capable of rapidly responding to missions worldwide. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8389225
|VIRIN:
|240506-Z-HY271-1243
|Resolution:
|6478x4319
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Air National Guardsmen practice in-flight refueling [Image 3 of 3], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT