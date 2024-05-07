Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen practice in-flight refueling [Image 1 of 3]

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen practice in-flight refueling

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, maneuvers to rendezvous with a KC-135 Stratotanker while practicing in-flight refueling over the Gulf of Alaska, May 6, 2024. Alaska Air National Guard aircrews practice in-flight refueling to maintain an agile force capable of rapidly responding to missions worldwide. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 21:47
    Photo ID: 8389225
    VIRIN: 240506-Z-HY271-1243
    Resolution: 6478x4319
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guardsmen practice in-flight refueling [Image 3 of 3], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen practice in-flight refueling
    Alaska Air National Guardsmen practice in-flight refueling
    Alaska Air National Guardsmen practice in-flight refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Refueling

    In-Flight Refueling

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    C-17 Globemaster III
    air refueling
    In-flight refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT