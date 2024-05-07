Barbados Coast Guard participates in gunnery exercise during TRADEWINDS 24

Barbados Coast Guard Sub Lt. Jamal Chandler shoots targets at a gunnery exercise during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Brandons Beach, Bridgetown, Barbados, on May 6, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Able Body Tramaine Bryan)

