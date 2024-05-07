Barbados Coast Guard Sub Lt. Jamal Chandler shoots targets at a gunnery exercise during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Brandons Beach, Bridgetown, Barbados, on May 6, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Able Body Tramaine Bryan)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8389174
|VIRIN:
|240506-A-VW943-5702
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGETOWN, BB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barbados Coast Guard participates in gunnery exercise during TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
