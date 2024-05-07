Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barbados Coast Guard participates in gunnery exercise during TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    Barbados Coast Guard participates in gunnery exercise during TRADEWINDS 24

    BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Vessels from partner nations participate in a gunnery exercise during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Brandons Beach, Bridgetown, Barbados, on May 6, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (BDF Photo by AB Tramaine Bryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8389171
    VIRIN: 240506-A-VW943-8085
    Resolution: 3200x3200
    Size: 566.23 KB
    Location: BRIDGETOWN, BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Barbados Coast Guard participates in gunnery exercise during TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barbados Defense Force
    Barbados Coast Guard
    TW24
    LSGE24

