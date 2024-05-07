U.S. Army Green Berets from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) pulls security with service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command 1st Light Reaction Company, 1st Light Reaction Battalion, Light Reaction Regiment during Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 20:57 Photo ID: 8389122 VIRIN: 240503-A-BO313-1019 Resolution: 5195x3637 Size: 5.5 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A), Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsals [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.