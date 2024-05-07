Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A), Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsals

U.S. Army Green Berets from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) pulls security alongside service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command 1st Light Reaction Company, 1st Light Reaction Battalion, Light Reaction Regiment during Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.)

