Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A), Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsals

A U.S. Army Green Beret from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) pulls security alongside service members from the Philippine National Police Special Action Force during Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.)

