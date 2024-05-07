Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A), Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsals [Image 5 of 11]

    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A), Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsals

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    A U.S. Army Green Beret from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts direct action raid rehearsals with service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command 5th Scout Ranger Company, 5th Scout Ranger Battalion, 1st Scout Ranger Regiment-1st Light Reaction Company, 1st Light Reaction Battalion, Light Reaction Regiment, and the Philippine National Police Special Action Force during Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 20:57
    Photo ID: 8389117
    VIRIN: 240503-A-BO313-1012
    Resolution: 5166x3648
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A), Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsals [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Berets
    Balikatan
    1SFG(A)
    BK24
    Balikatan 24
    IndoPacificSOF

