A U.S. Army Green Beret from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts direct action raid rehearsals during Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 20:57 Photo ID: 8389116 VIRIN: 240503-A-BO313-1010 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 3.22 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A), Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsals [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.