Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A), Direct Action Raid Mission Rehearsals

U.S. Army Green Berets from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct close-quarters battle training with service members from Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command 5th Scout Ranger Company, 5th Scout Ranger Battalion, 1st Scout Ranger Regiment-1st Light Reaction Company, 1st Light Reaction Battalion, Light Reaction Regiment, and the Philippine National Police Special Action Force during Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.)

