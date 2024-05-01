Leaders from across the geographically separated Space Base Delta 1 pose for a group photo during the Atlas Spring Conference at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 7, 2024. U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, SBD 1 commander, hosted the conference with the theme of “Better Together,” highlighting partnership through strategic planning and discussing support from higher headquarters. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend) (This image was edited to remove unnecessary background elements.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 17:34 Photo ID: 8388650 VIRIN: 240507-X-OF631-1001 Resolution: 6025x2839 Size: 10.66 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atlas Spring Conference 2024, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.