    Atlas Spring Conference 2024

    Atlas Spring Conference 2024

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Leaders from across the geographically separated Space Base Delta 1 pose for a group photo during the Atlas Spring Conference at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 7, 2024. U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, SBD 1 commander, hosted the conference with the theme of “Better Together,” highlighting partnership through strategic planning and discussing support from higher headquarters. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend) (This image was edited to remove unnecessary background elements.)

