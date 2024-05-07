Ensuring F-15 readiness with the practice of cannibalization

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Boua Her, 550th Fighter Squadron, sorts through cannibalized parts from a broken F-15 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 24, 2024. Her was hand-selected as the 173rd Maintenance Group “CANN” manager, a position responsible for pulling useable parts from a broken jet to revive a different aircraft quickly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adriana Scott)

