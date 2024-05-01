Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensuring F-15 readiness with the practice of cannibalization [Image 1 of 2]

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Scott 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Boua Her, 550th Fighter Squadron, pulls a part from a “CANN” F-15 Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 24, 2024. Her was hand-selected as the 173rd Maintenance Group “CANN” manager, a position responsible for pulling useable parts from a broken jet to revive a different aircraft quickly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Adriana Scott)

    This work, Ensuring F-15 readiness with the practice of cannibalization [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Adriana Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

