    JBSA-Lackland DeCA Mission Breakfast DV tour

    JBSA-Lackland DeCA Mission Breakfast DV tour

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Members from the J.M. Smucker Company management team take a group photo with 149th Fighter Wing members during a distinguish visitor tour at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, May 7, 2024. The tour followed the JBSA-Lackland Defense Commissary Agency Mission Breakfast, which was a result of JBSA-Lackland Commissary's partner product display being named best across DOD for 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)

    This work, JBSA-Lackland DeCA Mission Breakfast DV tour, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency (DECA)
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149th Fighter Wing
    Mission Breakfast

