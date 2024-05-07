JBSA-Lackland DeCA Mission Breakfast DV tour

Members from the J.M. Smucker Company management team take a group photo with 149th Fighter Wing members during a distinguish visitor tour at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, May 7, 2024. The tour followed the JBSA-Lackland Defense Commissary Agency Mission Breakfast, which was a result of JBSA-Lackland Commissary's partner product display being named best across DOD for 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)

