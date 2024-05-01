Sgt. Brice Vukmanic, a combat engineer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participates in high-intensity interval training during the 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition, which is hosted by Maryland Army National Guard, features soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The intense four-day competition tests competitors on a wide range of tactical and technical skills relevant in today's combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc Andrew Crowl)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 16:44
|Photo ID:
|8388452
|VIRIN:
|240507-A-GM804-1005
|Resolution:
|4107x3387
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier participates in the High Intensity Interval Training, by SPC Andrew Crowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
