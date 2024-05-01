Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier participates in the High Intensity Interval Training

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Brice Vukmanic, a combat engineer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participates in high-intensity interval training during the 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition, which is hosted by Maryland Army National Guard, features soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The intense four-day competition tests competitors on a wide range of tactical and technical skills relevant in today's combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc Andrew Crowl)

