Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier participates in the High Intensity Interval Training

Sgt. Brice Vukmanic, a combat engineer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participates in high-intensity interval training during the 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition, which is hosted by Maryland Army National Guard, features soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The intense four-day competition tests competitors on a wide range of tactical and technical skills relevant in today's combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc Andrew Crowl)

