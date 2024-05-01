Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Carries Ammo Boxes for Region Two Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Ian Zimmerman, an infantryman in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participates in the Estonian-lead mystery tasks event during the 2024 National Guard Bureau Region II Best Warrior Competition on May 7, 2024, at H. Steven Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland. Estonia has been a partner to the Maryland National Guard for 31 years under the NGB State Partnership program. The 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition, which is hosted by Maryland Army National Guard, features soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The intense four-day competition tests competitors on a wide range of tactical and technical skills relevant in today's combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl)

