    USAFA Track and Field [Image 15 of 15]

    USAFA Track and Field

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Brian Hubbard competes in the pole vault competition during the Twilight Open at the Academy's Cadet Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8387769
    VIRIN: 240503-F-XD900-1027
    Resolution: 5686x3791
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Track and Field [Image 15 of 15], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Track
    Air Force
    USAFA
    High Jump
    Pole Vault

