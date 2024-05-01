U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Philip Hundl competes in the high jump competition during the Twilight Open at the Academy's Cadet Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 13:29 Photo ID: 8387764 VIRIN: 240503-F-XD900-1070 Resolution: 5005x3337 Size: 2.14 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Track and Field [Image 15 of 15], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.