U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- An Air Force track members field event equipment during warmups before the Twilight Open at the Academy's Cadet Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 13:29 Photo ID: 8387759 VIRIN: 240503-F-XD900-1016 Resolution: 6407x4271 Size: 2.36 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Track and Field [Image 15 of 15], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.