Youghiogheny River Lake hosts 50th anniversary Special Recreation Day

A guest escorts Jimi Hutchin across a boat ramp after a boat ride during the 50th anniversary of the Youghiogheny River Special Recreation Day in Confluence, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2024.



The Special Recreation Day is an annual event tailored specifically to provide a range of outdoor activities and games for children and adults with special needs. More than 500 people attended the event, taking part in activities that included fishing at a pond stocked with trout, a tractor hayride with music on board, face painting, carnival games, boat rides on the lake, and more. Community partners also provided snacks and lunch for everyone.



The Youghiogheny Lake staff organized the yearly event with the help of the Lions Club International, Friends for the Youghiogheny River Lake, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Waterways Conservation Officers, Turkeyfoot High School, local volunteers, and staff from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

