A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet breaks away after conducting a formation flight with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from Royal Air Force Lakenheath's 494th Fighter Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 2, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8387314
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-FM551-1428
|Resolution:
|5411x3607
|Size:
|12.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-15Es conduct mission with F/A-18E in CENTCOM [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
