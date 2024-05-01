F-15Es conduct mission with F/A-18E in CENTCOM

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet breaks away after conducting a formation flight with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from Royal Air Force Lakenheath's 494th Fighter Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 2, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

