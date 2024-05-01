Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15Es conduct mission with F/A-18E in CENTCOM [Image 5 of 7]

    F-15Es conduct mission with F/A-18E in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.02.2024

    United States Air Forces Central       

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet breaks away after conducting a formation flight with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from Royal Air Force Lakenheath's 494th Fighter Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 2, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 10:32
    VIRIN: 240502-F-FM551-1428
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Aerial Refueling
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

