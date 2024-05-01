NH Army National Guard hosts Norwegian Foot March

Sixty-one New Hampshire Guardsman embark on the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March at sunrise on May 4, 2024, from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H. Of 61 hopefuls, 39 finished the event in the required time limit, which varied by competitor age and gender. Fourteen were unable to complete the 30-kilometer event. Maj. Heath Huffman of the 157th Air Refueling Wing placed first with a time of about 3:29:00. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

