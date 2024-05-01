Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Army National Guard hosts Norwegian Foot March

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Sixty-one New Hampshire Guardsman embark on the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March at sunrise on May 4, 2024, from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H. Of 61 hopefuls, 39 finished the event in the required time limit, which varied by competitor age and gender. Fourteen were unable to complete the 30-kilometer event. Maj. Heath Huffman of the 157th Air Refueling Wing placed first with a time of about 3:29:00. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

