Candidates Put Best Foot Forward During Military Spouse Career and Resource Fair

Military spouses meet employers from various sectors during a Military Spouse Career Fair last year. Spouses can again prepare to get face-time with employers, headshots, resume reviews and network with other spouses looking for employment at the upcoming Military Spouse Career and Resource Fair coming to the Soldier and Family Readiness Group Center, May 22, 2024. (Courtesy photo or Photo by Audra Satterlee)

