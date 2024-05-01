Army General Lands in Sweden

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eero R. Keravuori, the Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization & Reserve Affairs, speaks with Lt. Col. Clifford Cieslak, the battalion commander of the 214 Field Artillery, senior leadership during the DEFENDER 24 exercise in Skillingaryd, Sweden on May 6, 2024. DEFENDER 24 is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercises that consist of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD's Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (Army photo by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

