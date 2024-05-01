Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baden-Württemberg Departs NAVSTA Rota [Image 5 of 10]

    Baden-Württemberg Departs NAVSTA Rota

    SPAIN

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (May 7, 2024)- The German Navy Baden-Württemberg-class frigate, Baden-Württemberg (F222), departs Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain during a joint-service fly over May 7, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 06:55
    Photo ID: 8386986
    VIRIN: 240507-N-RB013-8315
    Resolution: 5615x3743
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baden-Württemberg Departs NAVSTA Rota [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany

