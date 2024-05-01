Baden-Württemberg Departs NAVSTA Rota

ROTA, Spain (May 7, 2024)- The German Navy Baden-Württemberg-class frigate, Baden-Württemberg (F222), departs Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain during a joint-service fly over May 7, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

