Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intel white cell drives Wolf Pack exercise operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Intel white cell drives Wolf Pack exercise operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Amanda Jackson, 8th Operations Support Squadron section chief of weapons and tactics, gives an unclassified intelligence brief at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2024. During Beverly Pack 24-1 intelligence professionals provide commanders with situational information and updates on exercise scenarios to effectively fulfill the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 03:58
    Photo ID: 8386908
    VIRIN: 240502-F-SW533-1003
    Resolution: 5810x4648
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intel white cell drives Wolf Pack exercise operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Intel white cell drives Wolf Pack exercise operations
    Intel white cell drives Wolf Pack exercise operations
    Intel white cell drives Wolf Pack exercise operations
    Intel white cell drives Wolf Pack exercise operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Intel white cell drives Wolf Pack exercise operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    Intel
    Wolf Pack
    8th FW
    8th OSS
     Bev Pack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT