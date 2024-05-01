Mauthausen Concentration Camp Liberation Ceremony

Members of the U.S. Embassy Vienna and U.S. service members and civilians pose during the Mauthausen liberation and commemoration ceremony with a replica of the flag made by concentration camp prisoners at the Mauthausen Concentration Camp in Mauthausen, Austria, May 5, 2024. 7ATC provides and projects ready, combat credible forces to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command, while testing and strengthening interoperability with Allies and Partners to support theater operations and drive readiness within NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

