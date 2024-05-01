Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mauthausen Concentration Camp Liberation Ceremony [Image 13 of 14]

    Mauthausen Concentration Camp Liberation Ceremony

    MAUTHAUSEN, AUSTRIA

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Members of the U.S. Embassy Vienna and U.S. service members and civilians pose during the Mauthausen liberation and commemoration ceremony with a replica of the flag made by concentration camp prisoners at the Mauthausen Concentration Camp in Mauthausen, Austria, May 5, 2024. 7ATC provides and projects ready, combat credible forces to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command, while testing and strengthening interoperability with Allies and Partners to support theater operations and drive readiness within NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 03:49
    Photo ID: 8386888
    VIRIN: 240505-A-MC970-1014
    Resolution: 5112x2876
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: MAUTHAUSEN, AT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mauthausen Concentration Camp Liberation Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Liberation
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    Mauthausen

