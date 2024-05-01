USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240412-N-ND021-1024 RED SEA (April 12, 2024) An Aviation Structural Mechanic installs tip caps on the blades of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, April 12. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

