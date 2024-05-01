USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240410-N-IX647-1137 RED SEA (April 10, 2024) An Information Systems Technician cleans an antenna aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, April 10. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

