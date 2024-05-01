Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Gunner's Mate Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    A Gunner's Mate Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    04.16.2024

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240416-N-FM895-1107 RED SEA (April 16, 2024) A Gunner's Mate conducts routine maintenance on a .50 caliber gun mount aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, April 16. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Gunner's Mate Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

