240416-N-FM895-1090 RED SEA (April 16, 2024) A Gunner's Mate conducts routine maintenance on a .50 caliber gun mount aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, April 16. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 02:41 Photo ID: 8386774 VIRIN: 240416-N-FM895-1090 Resolution: 4168x2778 Size: 864.54 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Gunner's Mate Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.